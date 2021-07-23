Vicksburg Warren Schools plan to follow state COVID-19 guidelines

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Schools across Central Mississippi are preparing for children to return to class amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) and Vicksburg Catholic School (VCS) both plan to follow the guidance given by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The guidance recommends that all eligible students, teachers, and staff 12 years of age and older should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MSDH guidance also says masks should be worn indoors in school settings by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated.

Students in the VWSD will return to class on August 6, while VCS students will return on August 9.