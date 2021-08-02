Vicksburg Warren Schools “strongly recommends” face masks for students, teachers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) said they’re now strongly recommending faces masks for students, teachers and staff for the 2021-22 school year.
The district strongly recommends the following:
- All individuals age 12 and older be fully vaccinated for COVID-19
- All individuals (students, teachers, staff, visitors) wear a mask fully covering both their mouth and nose while indoors
The plan originally approved by the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) Board of Trustees in May 2021 is being adjusted based on a new recommendation from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released on July 30th.
On Friday, MSDH removed the quarantine two-day testing option for unvaccinated students and staff. Non -vaccinated students and staff now have 7, 10 and 14 day quarantine options if they have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- 7- day plus test option: If the individual has no symptoms for 7 days and has a negative test result with any form of molecular based testing for the detection of COVID-19 RNA collected on day 5, 6, or 7 of the quarantine period, the quarantine period can be discontinued quarantine after 7 days, or
- 10-day option: Quarantine can end after 10 days if the individual has no symptoms during the entire 10-day period, or
- 14-day option: Students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated and are identified as close contacts to COVID-19 should be in quarantine for a full 14 days.