Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Virus blamed as plans made to close Mississippi manufacturer

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Miss. – A company that makes coolers and freezers for restaurants, convenience stores and other businesses says it’s closing a manufacturing plant in Mississippi because of economic conditions arising from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The New Albany Gazette reports that the Master-Bilt facility in New Albany is closing permanently. The Gazette reports that Refrigerated Solutions Group issued a statement last week saying it decided to close the plant after reviewing business opportunities and market conditions.

The company statement said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unexpected conditions that included government-ordered shutdowns of many of the company’s customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories