Virus cases rise as experts question China’s numbers

BEIJING (AP) – A Chinese health official says more than 1,700 medical workers have been infected by the new virus and six have died.

China also is reporting another sizable rise in the number of people sickened by the virus, which has killed nearly 1,400 people and spread to other parts of Asia, the U.S. and Europe. The number of cases has been rising more quickly since the hardest-hit province changed the way it is counting them.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis before they have been confirmed by lab tests. The World Health Organization is pressing for more details to insure other respiratory illnesses, including influenza, are not getting mixed in with the data.