Virus cases surge after China revises way count is tallied

BEIJING (AP) – China is reporting 254 new deaths and a spike in virus cases of more than 15,000, after its hardest-hit province applied a new system that broadens the scope of diagnoses for the outbreak, which has spread to more than two dozen countries. The new way of tallying has frustrated some who are struggling to grasp the trajectory of the epidemic.

The total deaths in mainland China now are more than 1,300, with confirmed cases exceeding 59,000. That number includes patients diagnosed with a doctors’ analysis combined with lung imaging, as opposed to waiting for laboratory test results.

The hardest-hit Chinese province has also replaced its top officials in an apparent response to public criticism of local authorities’ handling of the epidemic.