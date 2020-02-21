Virus cases swell in South Korea as outbreak shifts, spreads

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea is grappling with a ballooning number of cases of a new virus. The country says 204 people are confirmed infected and two have died.

School openings have been delayed, churches are telling worshipers to stay away and some mass gatherings are banned. The multiplying caseload shows a widening global outbreak being felt outside China.

South Korea’s prime minister says the country has “entered an emergency phase.” The new cases are concentrated near the city of Daegu, which has 2.5 million people. Globally, more than 76,000 people have been sickened.

The World Health Organization warns that clusters not directly linked to travel from China suggest time may be running out to contain the outbreak.