Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

WASHINGTON (AP) – The World Health Organization says globally, about 3.4% of people known to have the new coronavirus have died so far. That’s a higher death rate than flu, but far lower than the new virus’ infamous cousin, SARS.
But it’s too early to know if the death rate really is that high – because as cases pop up in new places, the first to get counted are the sickest.
To tell, health authorities will have to get a better handle on how many people have mild cases of COVID-19. And they think a lot of those people are going uncounted right now.