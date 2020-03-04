Severe Weather Tools

Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

Coronavirus
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The World Health Organization says globally, about 3.4% of people known to have the new coronavirus have died so far. That’s a higher death rate than flu, but far lower than the new virus’ infamous cousin, SARS.

But it’s too early to know if the death rate really is that high – because as cases pop up in new places, the first to get counted are the sickest.

To tell, health authorities will have to get a better handle on how many people have mild cases of COVID-19. And they think a lot of those people are going uncounted right now.

