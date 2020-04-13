Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week daily toll dipped below 700. Still, the governor noted Monday that people are still dying at a “horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s health department says the city is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should only test hospitalized patients. An April 11 memo to health care providers said there’s “a real possibility” of running out of test swabs.

New York City and state officials have pleaded for the federal government to provide widespread coronavirus testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories