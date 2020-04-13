Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York

NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York’s death toll from coronavirus topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week daily toll dipped below 700. Still, the governor noted Monday that people are still dying at a “horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s health department says the city is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should only test hospitalized patients. An April 11 memo to health care providers said there’s “a real possibility” of running out of test swabs.

New York City and state officials have pleaded for the federal government to provide widespread coronavirus testing.