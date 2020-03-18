Virus fatalities spike in Iran, with toll now at 1,135 dead

TEHRAN (AP) – Iran says 147 more people have died from the coronavirus, a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135, with 17,361 infections.
That’s the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths yet recorded by the Health Ministry since the virus first appeared in Iran in mid-February.
Yet even as the number of cases continues to grow, many in Iran continue to ignore warnings to stay home, packing food markets and crowding highways with traffic as families traveled ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz on Friday.