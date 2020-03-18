Virus fatalities spike in Iran, with toll now at 1,135 dead

A cleric and a woman pray behind a closed door of Masoume shrine in the city of Qom, some 80 miles south of the capital Tehran, Iran on March 16, 2020. On Monday, Iran closed the Masoume shrine, a major pilgrimage site in the city of Qom, the epicenter of the country’s new coronavirus outbreak. Authorities were already restricting access and barring pilgrims from kissing or touching the shrine, but it had remained open. (AP Photo)

TEHRAN (AP) – Iran says 147 more people have died from the coronavirus, a nearly 15% spike that raises the death toll to 1,135, with 17,361 infections.

That’s the biggest 24-hour rise in deaths yet recorded by the Health Ministry since the virus first appeared in Iran in mid-February.

Yet even as the number of cases continues to grow, many in Iran continue to ignore warnings to stay home, packing food markets and crowding highways with traffic as families traveled ahead of the Persian New Year, Nowruz on Friday.