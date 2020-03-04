Virus halts pilgrimages to Mecca, Friday prayers in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting Islamic worship in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens and other residents of the kingdom from performing the pilgrimage in Mecca and Iran has canceled Friday prayers in major cities.

The decisions affected both Sunni and Shiite Muslims alike. The Saudi Interior Ministry did not say how long the ban will stand.

Last week, Saudi Arabia closed off the holy sites to foreign pilgrims because of the virus. That disrupted travel for thousands already headed to the kingdom and potentially affects plans for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage later this year.