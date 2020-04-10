Visit Jackson helps feed healthcare workers in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Visit Jackson is doing its part to recognize healthcare workers and keep business booming in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak forced dozens of organizations to cancel events in Jackson this year, which has cost the city nearly $7 million in revenue.

“The last few weeks our sale staff has already been able to reschedule and rebook $3.5 million of that. So we feel fairly confident in the next few months we can pick that back up,” explained Kim Lewis with Visit Jackson.

While Visit Jackson works on getting more tourism to the city in the coming months and year, they’re partnering with Maris, West and Baker Advertising to recognize Jackson restaurants and healthcare workers on the front lines.

Lewis said healthcare workers are so busy, they often don’t have time to eat.

“To know that it’s there and ready and waiting for them, it takes a little bit off their shoulders because they’re dealing with a lot right now.”

Lewis hopes other organizations will join in on the Good Food and Gratitude Campaign and help feed a person or group of people. She’s also encouraging those at home to check out the resources and partnerships on VisitJackson.com to keep busy during this trying time.

“Of course, our museums are offering online tours and exhibits and workshops to keep them going as well. And we have our civil rights markers. We have our blues trail markers downtown. I think there’s a lot out there that a lot of Jacksonians don’t necessarily know they have in their own backyard,” said Lewis.