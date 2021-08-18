Visitation suspended at Copiah County detention center due to COVID-19

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office announced visitation and jail ministry will be suspended until further notice due to COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office released the following statement:
Out of an abundance of caution for our staff and those housed in the detention center, we will once again be suspending visitation and jail ministry until further notice due to the rise in COVID cases here in Copiah County. We apologize for any inconvenience and will resume once it is safe to do so. Thank you for understanding.Copiah County Sheriff’s Office