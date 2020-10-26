Vitalant and Waitr partner for blood drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With coronavirus cases rising once again, local blood provider Vitalant and Waitr are holding a special two-day blood drive to help Jackson patients through life-saving blood and plasma donations.

On Monday, the companies announced that anyone giving blood with Vitalant on Tuesday, October 27, or Wednesday, October 28, at the special blood drive will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Waitr, along with a Waitr facemask to help fight against the spread of the virus.

The special Vitalant/Waitr blood donation event will be held at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center Busey Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. both days. The location’s address is 1225 N. State Street in Jackson. Vitalant and Waitr encourage donors to make an appointment at 877-25VITAL, or vitalant.org.

Key factors in the immediate need for plasma and the significant need for blood donations include:

Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

Amidst the pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies.

