JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Monday, March 21, Vitalant will test all blood donations for antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19. The business will find out if a patient’s plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

For a limited time, all donations will be tested and results will be available in donors’ online accounts about two weeks later.

“Many people may be curious about their antibody status as more COVID-19 variants continue to emerge,” said Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark. “This testing also empowers donors to help the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients with their donation.”