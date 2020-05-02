Volunteers handout PPE to senior citizens in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods (ASJN) partnered with city leaders to help provide for senior citizens on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the government have urged seniors to stay home and avoid potential coronavirus exposure.

“It’s important to stay home, because if you go out, you’ll catch it or give it to somebody else,” said Hinds County Supervisor Credell Calhoun.

So to make it easier for senior citizens to stay home, the ASJN handed out personal protective equipment (PPE) to them.

Since we know senior citizens don’t like going out at this time, we’ve got a case of water, some masks, some gloves and sanitizer,” said ASJN President Ernest Ward.

It took thousands of dollars in donations and funds from Jackson councilmen, county supervisors and state representatives to buy enough supplies. Those supplies were disinfected before they were handed out.

“Seniors, if you need anything, I mean it doesn’t matter if it’s after today, seniors if you need anything, please contact Mr. Ward, and we’ll be glad to do anything to help you all,” said ASJN Board Member Emon Thompson.

In Mississippi, the highest number of deaths have been people 60 to 70 years old. With Hinds County leading the state in the number of cases, protective gear for the elderly is critical.

“Keeping our social distance, as well as wearing your mask, which I had to pull off to talk. Make sure you’re not victimizing other people in the same process. You’re trying to protect yourself,” said Hinds County Supervisor Vern Gavin.