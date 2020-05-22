Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

VWSD extends free meal delivery to children through July 17

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District’s Child Nutrition Office announced it will extend the current free meal services to all children in Warren County. 

Delivery of school breakfast and lunch will continue on the current schedule each day via bus routes through Friday, May 29th to children ages 18 and under. Summer meals will continue to be provided through July 17, 2020. A schedule for meal delivery beginning June 1st is being finalized and will be announced on or before May 29, 2020.

No meals will be offered on Monday, May 25th (Memorial Day) or Friday, July 3rd (Independence Day).  There is no enrollment and no cost to receive meals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories