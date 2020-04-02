Waffle House CEO on COVID-19 impact

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While many of Mississippi’s restaurants are closing their dine-in services and switching to take-out or delivery, a major chain that’s known for staying open is feeling the effects.

Waffle House, like many other restaurants, are suffering amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Hundreds of restaurants around the country are closed, and the ones that are still open are serving strictly carry-out.

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer said, “This is unlike any other thing we’ve ever had to deal with before, and it’s taking a devastating toll on lots of industries, especially the service industries in this country. And we’re just trying desperately to keep our folks employed to the best we possibly can.”

More than 400 Waffle House restaurants are closed across the country, and more than 1,500 remain open for only carry-out service.