Waitr looking to hire 200 workers in Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waitr announced on Wednesday that it’s looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Jackson area.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant and grocery partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr said it provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant and grocery orders.

According to the company, the new hires will be able to start immediately. Requirements for applicants include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Applicants must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, go to waitrapp.com.

