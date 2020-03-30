Wall Street’s rally rolls on, led by health care stocks

NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks climbed on Wall Street Monday, led by big gains for health care companies announcing developments that could aid in the coronavirus outbreak.

The rally tacked more gains onto a recent upswing for the market, which is coming off the best week for the S&P 500 in 11 years.

Nascent optimism is budding that the worst of the selling may be approaching, but markets around the world are still tentative as global authorities try to nurse the economy through the pandemic.

The S&P 500 remains 22.4% below its record set last month, and oil tumbled to an 18-year low.