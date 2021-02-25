Walmart hosts COVID-19 vaccine event in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Walmart announced it will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson at the Golden Key Envision Center located at 3450 Albermarle Rd. starting Feb. 25th through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This vaccine event is in partnership with the Jackson Housing Authority and Wishrock.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling 833-886-0023, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Mississippi, which can be found at the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.