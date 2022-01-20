Warren County Board of Supervisors issue new COVID-19 guidelines for employees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors issued new COVID-19 guidelines for employees.

The Vicksburg Post reported the new COVID-19 policy will require all county employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status when they cannot social distance.

Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked not to report to work until they have been in isolation at least five full days and fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication.

Those who are exhibiting symptoms and are waiting on a test result or have not tested should not report to work if they’re experiencing symptoms.

Employees who have been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive are not expected to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and show no signs of COVID-19 symptoms.