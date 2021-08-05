Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tests positive for COVID-19

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

Sheriff Pace said he received news on July 27 that someone he was in contact with during the weekend tested positive for COVID, which led him to get tested.

“Because of the number of people I come into contact with on a daily basis, although I had no symptoms, I went the very next day to be tested and the results were positive for COVID. I have had very minimal symptoms, if any, maybe a stuffy head but no other symptoms at all. I’ve been on 10-day quarantine away from anyone else and have been working remotely from home,” he said.

The sheriff said he currently he feels fine and credits the minor symptoms for being fully vaccinated. His quarantine will be over on Friday, August 6.