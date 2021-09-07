Warren County supervisors vote to extend mask mandate

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday, September 7 to extend the county mask mandate through October 4 at noon.
According to the Vicksburg Post, the mandate requires those unable to keep six feet of distance from others outside of their household to wear a mask. This is for government buildings, businesses and public facilities.
Exceptions to the mandate include:
- Children under the age of eight
- A medical condition prohibiting a person from wearing a mask
- During the consumption of food or drink
- Communication with someone who is hearing impaired
- Speaking to an audience
- Temporarily removing mask for identification purposes