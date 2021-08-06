Waste Management: Delays are possible in Jackson due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management said due to COVID-related staffing shortages, garbage collection may be delayed in the City of Jackson. They said the staffing shortages were due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Please note that if you experience a delay, collection will take place within 24 hours of your regularly scheduled pick-up time. We value our customers and take pride in providing exceptional service to the City of Jackson. We appreciate your support and understanding as we continue to navigate this global health pandemic.

Katie Cowen, Waste Management Senior District Manager and Jamie Travis, Managing Member of WDS, LLC

