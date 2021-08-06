Waste Management: Delays are possible in Jackson due to COVID-19

FRIDAY: Skies should begin to clear by mid afternoon, with partly to mostly sunny skies by this evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures should still slowly warm into the upper 80s, near 90 degrees, for highs. Clear skies return tonight and temperatures remain in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is going to be a nice summer day with plentiful sunshine and seasonal humidity. Temperatures are increasing though for the weekend, with highs in the middle 90s and feels like temperatures in the low 100s. You'll want to be sure to stay hydrated if out enjoying the sunshine! Skies remain sunny on Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon there will be a low 20% rain chance with some passing clouds. Most spots still stay dry.