Jackson to expand COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, April 7, outside City Hall. The mayor announced the city will expand coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Jackson.

Six thousand tests will be available, thanks to the city’s partnership with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health. Some of the tests will be used for inmates at the Hinds County Jail.

Mayor Lumumba also announced that the city’s first responders will receive hazard pay. It will be issued before the end of April 2020.

He said a hotel will also offer rooms for people to be quarantined if they have the virus. Neighbors have been asked to wear masks when they have to go out in public, like to a grocery store.

The city will also partner with Cathead Distillery to distribute free hand sanitizer on Wednesday, April 8.

On Friday, April 10, drivers are encouraged to honk their horns at noon in support of healthcare workers in the city.