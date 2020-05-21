Waterview Casino reopens in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Casinos reopened in Mississippi on Thursday after being closed for weeks due to the coronavirus. Last week, the Mississippi Gaming Commission issued guidelines to keep people safe.

“We’re following all of the CDC guidelines for COVID. We’re checking all the team members temperatures, requiring masks for all the team members, the guests that come in. We ask all the questions to make sure they’ve not had any COVID symptoms,” said Penny Bankston, General Manager of Waterview Casino in Vicksburg.

Guests are given masks to wear if they’re not already. Slots and tables are set six feet apart. The games and dice are wiped down regularly.

“We’re going to to do whatever it takes to keep our customers safe and our team members safe. You know, it’s become a new way of life now sanitizing, wearing the face masks. We’ll do it as long as it takes to keep everyone safe,” said Bankston.