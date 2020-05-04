Wearing a mask during a Hawaiian Airlines flight will be required

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines says that passengers will have to wear a face mask starting May 8.

The company says that the mask will need to cover the mouth and the nose starting from checking-in at the airport to deplaning at the flight’s destination.

Young children unable to keep a face covering on or guests with a medical condition or disability preventing its use will be exempted from the policy.

Also on May 8th, the airline will modify boarding by asking guests to remain seated at the gate area until their rows are called.

Main cabin guests will board from the rear of the aircraft, in groups of three to five rows at a time, and agents will pause boarding as needed to prevent congestion. Guests who require special assistance and those seated in First Class will be able to pre-board.



The airline, which has been manually assigning seats to increase personal space onboard, will begin blocking middle seats on its jets, adjoining seats on ATR 42 turboprop aircraft, and other, select seats to continue to provide more space for guests and flight attendants.

Depending on load factors, seating may need to be adjusted at the gate to maximize spacing throughout the cabin and meet weight and balance restrictions.

The airline says that it will try to seat families and guests travelling in the same party together. It’s encouraged for guests who prefer to sit together to contact the airline ahead of the flight or see an airport agent.

Hawaiian also reports that it has been electrostatic spraying its cabins, which they say is a safe disinfecting technology that provides additional and effective protection against the virus.

Company officials say that the treatment dries in five minutes and is applied nightly on flights between the islands on the Boeing 717 aircraft and before each departure from Hawaii on transpacific routes on Airbus A330s.

The airline’s A321neo fleet is currently not in service due to a reduced flying schedule.

Hawaiian also distributes sanitizing wipes to passengers and has temporarily adjusted certain in-flight services, such as suspending the refilling of beverages in cups or personal bottles, and hot towel service.