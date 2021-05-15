West Jackson church hosts COVID-19 vaccination event for community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A West Jackson church wants to be a beacon of trust for the community. Miracle Temple Church of Deliverance hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday.

Ruby Jones, who received her vaccine on Saturday, said she was excited to get fully vaccinated after she unexpectedly got sick.

“I was in the hospital when it was time to get to the other appointment, and then when they announced it last Sunday, I was here, and I was glad,” she stated.

Since the FDA announced the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine had been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, Jamya Love said she hopes the shot will help her show choir group get back to normal.

“It’s kind of hard. We don’t get to talk as much or hang around or do more dances or practice really,” said Love.

The option to get vaccinated at the church made some more comfortable.

“I didn’t feel comfortable getting vaccinated at my job, so I came to the church,” said one person who received their vaccine.

The church gave out $35 gas card to those who were vaccinated on Saturday. After a gas shortage and an increase in prices this past week, it couldn’t have come at a better time for some. Church administrators said the event was already planned.

“It just happened that way. Maybe divine intervention that someone may need a gas card because this was planned before the gas crisis. Maybe someone needs that gas to get to work. Something happened, but that’s how God works,” said one church administrator.

Thelma Taylor said she will keep working to encourage her family and friends to get vaccinated.

“We want everyone to be safe so we can get back to normal and get back to church full force and be able to praise God,” Taylor explained.

Leaders with Miracle Temple Church of Deliverance said they’ll continue to minister to the community spiritually and physically.