White House projects 100K to 240K U.S. deaths from virus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

President Donald Trump is calling American efforts to slow the spread of the virus “a matter of life and death” and urging the public to heed his administration’s guidelines.

Trump is asking Americans to brace themselves for a “rough two-week period,” but he predicts the country will soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

