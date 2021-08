HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A new Hinds County sheriff will be elected in November, after the passing of Lee Vance.

On Tuesday, Marshand Crisler, who is the interim sheriff, officially announced he's running for the position. Some neighbors who attended the announcement said Crisler is the best choice to move Hinds County forward, and his experience in public safety will be an asset to the county.