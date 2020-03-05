WHO urges globe to ‘pull out the stops’ against virus’ march

BANGKOK (AP) – The World Health Organization is urging global governments to pull out all the stops against the new virus.

As China, after many arduous weeks, appeared to be winning its epic, costly battle against the outbreak, the fight was revving up in newly affected areas of the globe.

The disruption is profoundly impacting billions of people. The WHO says there are about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it, with widening outbreaks in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Countries desperate to slow the spread are tightening travel restrictions. Italy urged people to stand apart from each other.