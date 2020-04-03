William Carey University gives update on online educational opportunities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University is working to deliver online educational opportunities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
- Summer term: Due to ongoing concern about COVID-19, William Carey University will extend its all-online delivery of classes through the summer term.
- Entrance exams: WCU has suspended requirements for the following graduate entrance exams until further notice: Graduate Record Examination (GRE); Miller Analogies Test (MAT); and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).
- School of Business: In fall 2019, WCU launched an all-online Master of Business Administration program. The GMAT requirement has now been waived. Students may enter the program in the summer, fall, winter, or spring trimesters. The MBA online curriculum consists of 30 credit hours, or up to 39 hours for those without undergraduate business coursework. For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu/business.
- School of Education: WCU’s Educational Leadership online doctorate program is now accepting applications for Winter 2020. The GRE requirement has been suspended. Completed applications are due Aug. 1. For more information, contact Dr. Liesa Weaver at lweaver@wmcarey.edu.
- School of Pharmacy: May 1 is the application deadline for the Doctor of Pharmacy program at WCU’s Tradition campus. Prospective students are encouraged to apply now, however, to avoid possible delays in the verification process due to COVID-19. Applying as early as possible allows extra time for your recommendation letters and transcripts to be completed since some companies and schools may be operating with a reduced staff. For more information, email ABlahut-Neville@wmcarey.edu or visit www.wmcarey.edu/pharmacy.
- Classroom teachers: The Mississippi State Board of Education has voted to suspend the requirement for licensure exams as an entry point into teacher education for undergraduate and alternate route students. Under the new guidelines, WCU has several options available to start students on the path to a new career, including undergraduate programs, a 50 percent tuition discount for active teacher assistants, and a unique “alternate route” program which allows people to receive licensure with any existing bachelor’s degree. For information, email education@wmcarey.edu
- Criminal Justice: WCU’s Criminal Justice Department offers graduate and bachelor’s level programs. The online master’s program is designed to be completed in five trimesters, or about 14 months; the GRE requirement has been suspended. At the bachelor’s level, a minor in forensic science will be offered beginning in the fall term. For more information, contact Dr. Karla Pope at criminaljustice@wmcarey.edu.
- Online auditions: The Winters School of Music has made it possible for prospective students to audition online. Vocalists are asked to present one prepared piece. Instrumentalists should present two major scales and one prepared piece. All students who audition will receive a scholarship; submit auditions by April 15 for a scholarship upgrade. For instructions, email music@wmcarey.edu.
- Carey Dinner Theatre: Expected to celebrate its 45th anniversary this summer, Carey Dinner Theatre has canceled its 2020 season.