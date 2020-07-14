Breaking News
William Carey University to reopen campus for Fall 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University President Dr. Tommy King announced its Hattiesburg campus will reopen for Fall 2020. There will be in-person classes, as well.

University leaders also discussed plans for international students. The Trump Administration announced it planned to deport all international students who are taking classes at universities that are going fully online.

According to William Carey officials, the reopening plan could change because of the virus.

