William Carey University to host virtual commencement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University will host virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 16, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“First, let me say how much we admire your persistence in completing your degree requirements. Many of you went through the 2017 tornado and are now enduring the 2020 COVID crisis, yet you have not let these hindrances keep you from achieving your goals. We are so proud of you,” WCU President Dr. Tommy King said to the Class of 2020.

“I regret that you will not be able to receive your diploma in a traditional ceremony. We have considered many ways to make this occasion memorable for you because it is important to honor your hard work and achievement.”

For scheduling details about WCU’s virtual commencement ceremonies, visit the “Events” listing on the university’s website, www.wmcarey.edu/event/2020-05-16/spring-commencement