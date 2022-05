BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Willie Nelson Family Band concert at the Brandon Amphitheater has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the band.

The concert was supposed to happen on May 7, 2022. The concert has been rescheduled to June 17, 2022.

The postponed shows will feature the entire original line-up including Willie Nelson and Family, Charley Crockett and Drayton Farley.