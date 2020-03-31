WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 9, WJTV 12 News will host a Coronavirus Town Hall event with Governor Tate Reeves.

Reeves will answer your questions, along with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

The town hall will air live on WJTV 12 News and WJTV.com from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 9.

See below to find out how to submit your questions:

Email: news@wjtv.com

WJTV 12 Facebook: Post your questions to our page or submit them to our inbox using the hashtag #AskReeves

WJTV 12 Twitter: Tag @WJTV with your questions using the hashtag #AskReeves

Video submissions: Send a video of yourself asking Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs your questions to news@wjtv.com. Video must be 20 seconds or less.

During the night of the town hall, you will be able to follow along on our social media sites using the hashtag #AskReeves.