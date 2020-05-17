Woman gives birth alone after testing postive for COVID-19

(CNN)- A new mom in Illinois had to give birth without her family after testing positive for COVID-19.

She’s not able to hold her new baby either. The CDC says it’s unlikely a pregnant woman with coronavirus can pass it to the fetus in the womb, but after birth the risk is greater.

“It kind of hit us like a ton of bricks. We tried everything we could, and he follows every rule that his company is telling him to abide by,” said Kari Fanslow, who is a new mom.

But one week ago, Kari Fanslow’s fiance, Cody Belcher, who manages several Jimmy John’s restaurants in the city got a fever and cough.

On Monday, he tested positive for COVID-19.

Fanslow then developed a cough and on Thursday when checking into Advocate Good Shepherd hospital to be induced, tested positive too.

“I don`t know how I did it. I don’t know what got into me, but I was able to kind of lift my head up and say we gotta do keep we need to keep this baby safe,” said Fanslow.

That inlcuded laboring and delivering her baby alone, with only a nurse and a doctor by her side.

Her fiance was there virtually on Facetime, and, just before 6 p.m., August James Belcher entered the world at 7 pounds 3 ounces and 19.5 inches long.

The new mom couldn’t hold or nurse her son.

“That was obviously pretty devastating, but it was. It had to be done. This is situation, and he can’t be near me, and it’s for his health. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Fanslow.

“She has stood up to the plate more than I could ever imagine,” said the new born’s grandmother Anne Hughes.

Kari’s mom, Ann Hughes, is on standby.

If baby August tests negative for COVID-19, she will have to bring him home and take care of him for two to three weeks.

“It’s my pleasure to do it. I’m, I’m, I’m pretty old to be doing nighttime feedings, but we’ll get through it…just put the baby to my chest and just give him as much love as Grandma can give him,” said Hughes.

Kari says it’s a nursery rhyme her mother used to sing to her as a child that’s getting her through this tough time– that goes “The only way out is through”

I think it’s safe to say getting through this experience she’ll be able to conquer anything life throws her way.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’m still. You know, I might not be able to touch my son for another two weeks and I’m still in cloud nine,” said Fanslow. “You just have to say to yourself this is the right thing to do, and it’s for the health of your child, and you will get through it.”

The CDC says it doesn’t seem like pregnant women are at higher risk from COVID-29 than other people, but they can be more suspectible to respiratory viruses in general.