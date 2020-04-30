Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards $55,000 in Rapid Response Grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced rapid response grant awards totaling $55,000 for eleven Mississippi-based nonprofit agencies and programs.
Awards will support organizations across the state that serve women and families, many at or below the poverty level who are already struggling, and find themselves even more severely impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organizations and needs the grants will support include:
- Cary Christian Center; Cary, MS – funding for personal protective equipment, hygiene items, at-home visits for expecting moms, food supplies
- Coahoma Community College; Clarksdale, MS – women’s emergency funding to cover individual, critical needs to support female students at risk of dropping out
- East Mississippi Community College; Scuba, MS – funding for a drive-through food pantry and an on-campus pantry including food and personal hygiene items
- Hinds Community College; Raymond, MS – funding for the SingleStop center that provides wrap-around services to at-risk students; technology needs
- Jones College; Ellisville, MS – women’s emergency funding to cover individual, critical needs to support female students at risk of dropping out
- Magnolia Medical Foundation; Natchez, MS – funding for mental health counseling for women in the Natchez Housing Authority; food and hygiene supplies
- The Lighthouse: Black Girl Projects; Jackson, MS – funding for mental health counseling for college-aged women; care packages
- Spring Initiative; Clarksdale, MS – funding to support direct assistance to families for rent, utilities, and other critical needs
- Teen Health Mississippi; Jackson, MS – funding to support the Teen Safety and Emergency Fund; delivery of personal care kits for teenagers throughout state
- Tutwiler Community Education Center; Tutwiler, MS – funding to support the local manufacturing of personal protective equipment and medical gear including masks; food supplies
- Mississippi Low-Income Childcare Initiative (MLICCI); Biloxi, MS – funding to support critical needs for childcare centers.