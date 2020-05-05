1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Workers want virus protections before casinos reopen

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Gambling Casino owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians Photo by Dave Martin, AP Photo_311056

(AP Photo/Dave Martin)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Casino workers across the country want their employers to provide them with protective equipment and adopt tough new cleaning and social distancing policies before the gambling halls reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

Union leaders and workers from casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday called for all casino workers to be tested at the casinos’ expense before returning back to their jobs.

They laid out detailed health and safety protocols unique to each worker’s job, including measures to protect not only dealers and cocktail servers, but also room cleaners and kitchen and laundry workers. The national casino trade group said it was studying the requests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories