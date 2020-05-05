Workers want virus protections before casinos reopen

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Casino workers across the country want their employers to provide them with protective equipment and adopt tough new cleaning and social distancing policies before the gambling halls reopen during the coronavirus outbreak.

Union leaders and workers from casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday called for all casino workers to be tested at the casinos’ expense before returning back to their jobs.

They laid out detailed health and safety protocols unique to each worker’s job, including measures to protect not only dealers and cocktail servers, but also room cleaners and kitchen and laundry workers. The national casino trade group said it was studying the requests.