Workforce Development Committee to hold hearing on unemployment benefits in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee will hold a hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, centered on unemployment benefits. Chairman David Parker and Vice Chairman Jeremy England will conduct the meeting.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine how the Mississippi Department of Employment Security is addressing delays and other problems related to receiving benefits and discuss how the state can avoid similar issues in the future. The committee will also review the department’s immediate budgetary needs, if any.

The committee has asked Mississippi Department of Employment Security Executive Director Jackie Turner and several staff knowledgeable of the operations and budget to testify.

The committee hearing will be webcast on the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DelbertHosemann/?ref=bookmarks.