WV DHHR: Following 39 tests West Virginia still has no confirmed cases of Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As of Saturday, March 14 at 9:30 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported that there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease in the state of West Virginia, according to a news release.

As of Saturday evening, the state’s public health lab had tested 39 residents for COVID-19, with 38 results coming back negative and one test pending, the release said.

Now that COVID-19 testing is expanded and available through commercial laboratories and some hospitals, the DHHR is only reporting tests that have been processed through the state public health lab, but all positive results found by commercial labs can be reported to the DHHR and will be included in the positive case counts, according to DHHR officials.

An information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 has been established. The state has set up a 24/7, toll-free hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding COVID-19. The hotline is available at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response, officials said.

The state and federal government have also set up websites for up to date Coronavirus information. You can find 12 News’ coverage of situation from around West Virginia here.