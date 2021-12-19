Yazoo City bars, clubs can now reopen with restrictions

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Bars, clubs and event centers in Yazoo City have approval to reopen with restrictions for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Yazoo Herald reported the decision to amend the city’s COVID-19 ordinance was during a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

The amendment requires that the businesses follow mask and social distancing measures, according to the newspaper. They must also operate at 50% capacity as defined by the city fire marshal. The Yazoo City Police Department and the city clerk’s office will require the businesses to register their licensed and bonded security.

