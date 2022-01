YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders issued a mask mandate for all public buildings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen ordered a mask mandate for public buildings effective immediately to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to the newspaper, students in third through fifth grade at McCoy Elementary School will not return to in-person classes until January 18.