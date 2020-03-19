Yazoo City leaders issue emergency proclamation due to coronavirus

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on an emergency proclamation that prohibits events of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The order proclaims that all restaurants only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive through services as allowed by the law. Also, bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, event centers, and private clubs located in the City of Yazoo City shall provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive through services for food as allowed by law. There shall be no in-house dining or available seating in restaurants for the public.
The Board previously passed a state of emergency for the City in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Yazoo City is diligently focused on deploying and communicating CDC, federal, state, and local recommendations to its citizens. The health and safety of the citizens of Yazoo City is our top priority.
The Board shall enforce the Emergency order and proclamation. We ask that all citizens help to maintain the safety of the City of Yazoo City and its Citizens, following all CDC and MS Department of health guidelines.
The full content of the Emergency proclamation and the Emergency order may be viewed at www.cityofyazoocity.org The order goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
All questions and concerns shall be directed to the Office of the Mayor at (662) 746-3211. City Hall remains open. However, we ask that you conduct business by phone as we practice the social distancing guidelines.Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen