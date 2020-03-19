Yazoo City leaders issue emergency proclamation due to coronavirus

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on an emergency proclamation that prohibits events of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The order proclaims that all restaurants only provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive through services as allowed by the law. Also, bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, event centers, and private clubs located in the City of Yazoo City shall provide take-out, pick-up, delivery, or drive through services for food as allowed by law. There shall be no in-house dining or available seating in restaurants for the public.

The Board previously passed a state of emergency for the City in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.