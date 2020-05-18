YMCA reopens with new guidelines

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The YMCA reopened its three locations in the Jackson-metro area. The facilities have new restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before members can return, they will have to sign a waiver, hand sanitize and answer health-related questions. Only certain areas of the wellness floor will be open, but leaders said that could change going forward.

“Over the next week or two as we get better at what we do and as our members understand the new policies and procedures, we will be opening up more things as we are able to and as we are allowed,” said Jara Miller, President and CEO of Metro YMCAs of Mississippi.

YMCA members are also staying safe by using the mobile app. They can check on class availability and see how many people are working out at a time.

“That’s really coming in very handy right now. We have limited space availability due to the capacity laws, and everyone can stay safe. And we have the right amount of people in each room,” explained Health Intervention Specialist Renee Maxwell.

To welcome back members, the YMCA is giving away free t-shirts.