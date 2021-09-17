Youth Vaccination Day to be held Vicksburg

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District partnered with the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Warren County Emergency Management, and the NAACP Vicksburg Branch to host a Youth Vaccination Day on September 25, 2021.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the event is aimed to protect students from the coronavirus. It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center, located at 4000 South Frontage Road.

Those interested in getting a vaccine are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting www.covidvaccine.umc.edu. For assistance in making an appointment, call 601-636-1544 or 601-634-8073.

The event will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.