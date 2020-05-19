Jackson requires facial coverage worn in all crowded areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – If you live or work around Jackson, you are now required to wear a face mask in settings where you cannot always maintain social distancing.

Jackson businesses and city parks are back up and running as people try to get back to some sort of normalcy. But under a lot of circumstances if you go out in public you may be required to wear some sort of face covering.

“Everybody should not be able to go in unless they have a mask on,” Shirley Foster said before going into the Cornerstone Market off Old Canton Rd. “I think it should be mandatory.”

Next time you go out grocery shopping or in major department stores your mouth and nose area will have to be covered and already shoppers aren’t taking any risk.

“I take care of two of my grandchildren so that’s been a little difficult,” Foster continued. “But we’re ok with that. My mom’s in a retirement community so every day is a new challenge.”

“It’s just like smoking, you don’t want to get anything in your lungs,” Cecil Pozeman said. “So I try to stay healthy for an old man.”

Specifically under the “safer at home” order any individual who is over the age of two and able to medically or physically tolerate a face covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth when in a public place unable to maintain a six-foot social distance.

“Any place where you would come into contact with other people within the six feet,” City of Jackson Attorney Tim Howard stated. “Of course, if you’re in your own garden and by yourself there’d be no need to wear a face mask.”

Under CDC guidelines cloth face coverage works the best slowing the spread of the virus by preventing those who may have it and not know it from spreading droplets through the air when coughing or sneezing.

“Seems like the virus doesn’t have many people catching it since they started social distancing and wearing these face masks,” David Wynn told us outside of Kroger. “It’s not every day where you got some staggering figures.”

All strip malls we visited off I-55 showed majority of shoppers wearing their face masks while going inside. Meanwhile at Parham Bridges Park several groups within a foot of each other had no face coverage including a big group of tennis players gathered on the same court.

This order will be in effect for at least two weeks. If you have any physical or medical problems from wearing a mask there are some exceptions. You can find out what those are click here and scroll down to page three.