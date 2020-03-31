Mayor of Jackson threatens power cutoff to businesses violating COVID-19 regulations

Since the COVID-19 outbreak found its way to Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson passed an executive order prohibiting restaurants, bars, and clubs from fully operating. Some, however, are ignoring the law and the mayor is promising severe punishments.

Most food businesses have made the sacrifice for the good of their employees, customers, and the public to close their doors in this COVID-19 pandemic but others have been found cheating prompting mayor Lumumba to step-up enforcing social distancing orders.

“We have the legal authority to cut your power off,” mayor Lumumba stated in a Monday press conference.

Strong words from mayor Lumumba, not taking it lightly with certain businesses deliberately disobeying city orders hosting dine-in services or gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Any business, any night club that has still opened in the midst of this pandemic, not only will we shut you down, we’ll make it difficult for your to open back up once this pandemic is done,” Mayor Lumumba continued.

The current order limits food service to take out and delivery only, but even with those options historic downtown venues like Martin’s have hit a wall.

“Today will be our last day to be open,” Owner Joseph Stodghill said Monday night. “It’s just not financially doable and as this thing gets worse less and fewer people are wanting takeout and not taking any chances.”

For nearly seven decades Martin’s Downtown Restaurant has drawn crowds for unique southern food and live music. Traditions all canceled to follow CDC and Jackson guidelines.

“We totally redesigned our one little bar dining room area and moved a lot of that stuff,” Stodghill told us. “Just kind of put the chairs in the hallway, but noticed people grabbing chairs so locked them up. The barstools to we took out a majority of those and distance them outright.”

Joseph applauds Mayor Lumumba’s move cracking down on cheaters risking the public’s health to stay open. While he and others followed the rules, leading to employees losing their jobs.

There is no set timeframe to when this order will be lifted and restaurants can return to full service, but Joseph with Martin’s tells us those who lost their jobs can get them back and they’ll have a big opening.