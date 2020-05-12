Mississippi nail salons open, one owner has customers sign a COVID-19 liability waiver

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The cosmetology industry took its first step back into the workforce today. Under Governor Tate Reeves decree hair and nail salons were allowed to open with restrictions.

Nail Salons are among the first to welcome back customers this week in Mississippi, but the thought of what pace is smart and safe to open at remains in the back of people’s heads.

At the Solar Nails and Spa shop off highway 25 people wasted no time booking an appointment.

“I’m a nurse myself and I’m out working in the middle of all this,” Kelsey Jackson said. “So, I deserve a break.”

“It feels very odd because, without them, the tips of my nails have been sore,” regular Penny Boutwell told us.

Sitting within inches of one another, employees met every client wearing a mask, gloves, hands washed and even required all clients to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver before coming in.

“Just in case if they contract anything while they’re here we’re not liable for them because we’re taking every precaution measure,” owner Andy Boi explained. “I’ve been here all weekend cleaning up and sanitizing everything.”

For Boi resuming business came just in time as he was close to losing his shop.

“Perfect timing, I don’t know if any of us could survive much longer without opening,” Boi continued. “We tried to do the small business loans and it took a while, but some are still processing to keep our business afloat.”

Andy’s looking forward to the future, but he and customers still advise everyone to proceed with caution as you come out again.

“Wear your mask everywhere you go,” Jackson urged. “Wash your hands. If you even have the slightest of temperatures, don’t get out of the house.”

“It’s very much a real threat and I’m afraid it’s going to be for a while,” Boutwell stated.

Under Governor Tate Reeves’s current executive order, cities and counties can get more strict if they deem their communities hot spots.