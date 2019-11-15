Researchers: Medical breakthrough in vaccine for cat allergies

Zürich, Switzerland, (CBS) – Cat allergies could soon be a thing of the past. Researchers say a medical breakthrough, that involves a vaccine given to cats, could actually keep allergic people from sneezing. Researchers have been working on the “hypo-cat” vaccine since 2013. It works by neutralizing cat allergens that cause severe reactions. So far, researchers say the vaccine has worked on all 54 cats tested.

Martin Bachmann is the Chief Scientific Officer, at HypoPet.

He says, “We are actually really confident that it does what it’s supposed to do. So far we have no seen any signs of abnormalities in the cat. And we have done specific studies looking at safety in young cats.”

It is important to note that if the vaccine comes to market, it will treat individual cats but will not prevent allergy sufferers from having allergic reactions to all cats.